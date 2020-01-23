An open source alternative to Internet Download Manager written in Python, pyIDM



Most of the computer geeks are familiar with the Internet Download Manager tool. Although it is one of the best among download managers; being a soldier of open source software, I decided to share pyIDM as an alternative for anyone who is passionate about computer programming.





According to the official documentation shared on the Github platform, pyIDM supports multi-connections at a high speed due to its download engine which relies entirely on LibCurl.

How to install the requirements for running pyIDM on your machine

Depending entirely on Python open source libraries, it is a good idea to create a fresh virtual environment inside the project's root directory after having cloned it.

git clone https://github.com/pyIDM/pyIDM.git